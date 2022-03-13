Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 145.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.8% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,568,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,132 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,646 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,326.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,047,000 after acquiring an additional 732,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,414,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 692,794 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $52.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.