Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Sells 56,226 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,226 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

SPEM stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12.

