Bottos (BTO) Reaches Market Cap of $294,815.55

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $294,815.55 and $20,591.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00033641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00105589 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.