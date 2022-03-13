Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $64.22. 687,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average is $63.41. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

