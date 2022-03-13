BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.32% of BP Midstream Partners worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 29.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 134,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 348.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,228,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168,532 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 67,030 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 66.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPMP shares. Mizuho increased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.58 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.45.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.29%.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

