Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAK shares. Santander restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

BAK opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Braskem has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

