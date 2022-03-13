Bread (BRD) Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. Bread has a market capitalization of $22.05 million and $738,126.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bread has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000637 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00034014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00104979 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

