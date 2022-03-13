Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 34.05%.

BWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Mohammed Lawal bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 43,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,218. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $479.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

