Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.68.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Brinker International alerts:

NYSE:EAT opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,165 shares of company stock worth $1,261,249. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.