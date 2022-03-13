Brio Consultants LLC Acquires 15,546 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 12.2% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $51,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,411. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $142.88 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

