Brio Consultants LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,014 shares during the period. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $13,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,750,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 27,389 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period.

Shares of PWZ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. 586,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,871. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $28.36.

