Brio Consultants LLC Buys 41,863 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,863 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 11.2% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $47,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after buying an additional 2,178,268 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,676,000 after buying an additional 1,078,037 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after buying an additional 1,050,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,296,000 after buying an additional 835,097 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.65. 32,380,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,319,410. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

