Brio Consultants LLC Buys 7,795 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.6% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,307.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 211,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after buying an additional 206,831 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 891.4% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 142,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $53.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,162. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

