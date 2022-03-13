Brio Consultants LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.2% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $5.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.80. The stock had a trading volume of 949,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,891. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.82 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

