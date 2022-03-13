Brio Consultants LLC Has $11.41 Million Stock Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.7% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned approximately 7.79% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.58. 5,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,291. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $120.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.87.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

