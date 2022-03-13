Brio Consultants LLC Has $22.68 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,128 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,076,000 after acquiring an additional 437,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,125,000 after acquiring an additional 696,849 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.03. 18,277,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.10.

