Brio Consultants LLC Has $3.83 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.68. 25,773,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,353,061. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.