Brio Consultants LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,479,000 after buying an additional 94,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $386.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,870,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,496,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $409.46 and a 200-day moving average of $415.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $354.14 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

