Brio Consultants LLC Purchases 1,547 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.67. 5,381,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623,188. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $88.83 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.62.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

