Brio Consultants LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 434,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,913,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 5.2% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000.

ISTB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 437,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,169. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

