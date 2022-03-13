Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,023,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,518,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.04.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

