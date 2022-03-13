Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) will post sales of $33.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.30 million and the lowest is $31.40 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $29.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $147.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.60 million to $163.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $137.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 51,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,146 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.