Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a growth of 88.4% from the February 13th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $8.23 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.81.
Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $118,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $144,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.
BRMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.
About Broadmark Realty Capital (Get Rating)
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.