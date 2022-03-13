Brokerages Anticipate Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $416.17 Million

Analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) will report sales of $416.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $413.70 million to $417.55 million. Atlas posted sales of $372.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlas.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 21.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 8.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 22.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 8.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

ATCO stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

About Atlas (Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.