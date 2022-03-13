Brokerages Anticipate aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is $0.12. aTyr Pharma reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover aTyr Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth $14,210,000. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $9,157,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth $10,110,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $8,217,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 3,650.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 541,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 527,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.49. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

