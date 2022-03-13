Brokerages Anticipate Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Compass Diversified reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,032,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,010,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,672,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,663,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 229,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.96. 371,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,180. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

