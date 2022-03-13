Brokerages Anticipate Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Cutera posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.29. 111,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,360. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Cutera has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.23 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,536.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,127 shares of company stock worth $159,228 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cutera by 74.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 537,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cutera by 711.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 372,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cutera by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,635,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,891,000 after acquiring an additional 148,427 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,615,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cutera by 2,725.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,301 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

