Brokerages Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Post $1.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Hub Group reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna cut shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Hub Group stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,893,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Hub Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,851,000 after buying an additional 288,491 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hub Group by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

