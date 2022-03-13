Brokerages Anticipate nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.04 Million

Analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $64.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $64.08 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $61.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year sales of $300.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $301.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $340.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

LASR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

nLIGHT stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.27 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $36.95.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 14.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 25,514 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 62.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 174.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

