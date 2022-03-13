Brokerages Anticipate Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) to Post $0.01 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pharming Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. Pharming Group reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Pharming Group will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pharming Group.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pharming Group Company Profile
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
