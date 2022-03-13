Brokerages Anticipate Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Phunware posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHUN. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 116,646 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phunware stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. 3,147,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,802,869. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $226.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

