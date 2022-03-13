Brokerages Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) to post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.25. US Foods posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. CL King started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

Shares of USFD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,309. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. US Foods has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In other US Foods news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in US Foods by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $153,000.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

