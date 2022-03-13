Brokerages Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.13 Million

Analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $295.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.30 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $284.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $989.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.36. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,437,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,361,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,624,000 after purchasing an additional 304,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

