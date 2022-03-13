Brokerages Expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Bancolombia posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.
CIB opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23.
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.20%.
About Bancolombia (Get Rating)
Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.
