Brokerages Expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Bancolombia posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 16.9% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,332,000 after purchasing an additional 355,866 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,963,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,990,000 after buying an additional 163,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,243,000 after buying an additional 41,229 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,536,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 119.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,218,000 after buying an additional 445,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

CIB opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

