Brokerages Expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Caleres’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.70. Caleres reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Caleres will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Caleres.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.47 million, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Caleres by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,932,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,552,000 after purchasing an additional 171,160 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Caleres by 366.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,745 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 134,993 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

