Brokerages Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04. Global Ship Lease posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $8.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $9.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.55. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE GSL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.43. 1,127,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,743. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.59. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $29.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $4,162,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $7,910,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 654,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after buying an additional 54,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

