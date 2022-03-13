Brokerages Expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $362.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) to announce $362.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $369.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $353.70 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07.

Several research firms have commented on HLMN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $10.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In related news, CEO Douglas Cahill acquired 94,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jarrod Streng acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $99,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

