Brokerages Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Hub Group reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $78.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.94. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $87.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 45.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after buying an additional 123,230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 217.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 449.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

