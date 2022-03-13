Brokerages Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Korn Ferry posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

KFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY opened at $60.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.