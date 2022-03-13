Brokerages Expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.93 Million

Brokerages forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $9.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.28 million and the lowest is $8.50 million. Luminar Technologies posted sales of $5.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $44.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $48.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $130.12 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $133.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luminar Technologies.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

In other news, CFO Thomas Fennimore bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 154,586 shares of company stock worth $2,206,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $12.91 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.