Brokerages Expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $413.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) will announce $413.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $409.10 million to $418.80 million. Materion posted sales of $354.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTRN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $87.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.39. Materion has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 49,390.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,254,000 after buying an additional 585,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,583,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,804,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,167,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 298,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

