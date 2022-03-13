Brokerages Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to Announce $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) will announce $1.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the lowest is $1.35. Pfizer posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $9.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $3,351,891,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Pfizer by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $608,919,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $282.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

