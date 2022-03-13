Brokerages Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) will post sales of $118.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.93 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $87.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $481.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.33 million to $493.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $514.39 million, with estimates ranging from $500.11 million to $528.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

RUTH opened at $22.22 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $746.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

