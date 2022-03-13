Brokerages Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Vaxart reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 7,900.22% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $11.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,187,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,452,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,997,000 after purchasing an additional 357,036 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,126,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 993,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 83,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,232,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

