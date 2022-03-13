Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE BKD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,601. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,022 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.2% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,800,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,562,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after acquiring an additional 37,691 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1,151.7% during the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,301,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,252,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

