Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,135 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 16,629.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,795,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,167 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,887,000 after acquiring an additional 682,318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after acquiring an additional 380,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,752,000 after acquiring an additional 132,532 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $70.80 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $80.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 49.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

