BSClaunch Market Capitalization Hits $47,037.61 (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. BSClaunch has a total market cap of $47,037.61 and $21,176.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BSClaunch has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045960 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.28 or 0.06555115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,911.36 or 0.99976500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00041421 BTC.

About BSClaunch

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

