Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.11.

BG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. Bunge has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $112.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average of $90.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.34%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $24,784,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $9,860,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,151,050 shares of company stock worth $119,973,973 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $133,804,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $964,266,000 after buying an additional 134,754 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

