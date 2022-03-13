Bunicorn (BUNI) Hits Market Capitalization of $500,311.41

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $500,311.41 and $270,263.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.82 or 0.06534160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,792.73 or 1.00195884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00041445 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

