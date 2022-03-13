Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Update

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BUKS opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. Butler National has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.30%.

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products.

